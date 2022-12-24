Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

DTEK energy company says its facility damaged due to Russian shelling

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 9:57 pm
Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK said on Dec. 15 that one of its facilities had been disconnected from the system due to the Russian shelling. DTEK did not specify the location of the facility attacked. 

There were no casualties, DTEK said, adding that “the equipment was seriously damaged,” and its “shutdown led to heat supply restrictions in the region.

Over the past two months, DTEK enterprises were attacked by Russian forces multiple times. 

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country’s energy facilities are its primary goal. 

The previous mass strike took place on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted. 

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian strikes damaged almost half of Ukraine’s energy system.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

