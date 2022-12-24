Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Casualty figures from Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rise to 3 killed, 13 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 6:42 pm
A residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, destroyed by a Russian cruise missile strike on Dec. 16, 2022 (Valentyn Reznichenko via Telegram)

Three people were killed and thirteen wounded, including four children, by the Dec. 16 Russian missile attack on the industrial town of Kryvyi Rih, according to the latest casualty Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. 

The child of a couple killed by the attack remains trapped under the rubble of the attacked residential building, the governor said on Telegram.

All the injured have been hospitalized, with one seven-year-old girl in critical condition, Reznichenko said.

The building was hit on Dec. 16 during Russia seventh mass missile strike against Ukraine. 

76 cruise missiles were launched at Ukrainian energy infrastructure, of which 60 were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged in numerous regions of Ukraine, many of which experienced emergency blackouts. 

Following the air raid alarm, explosions were reported in Kyiv and numerous other Ukrainian cities, except for the occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

The previous large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

