Iran signs secret missile deal with Russia, FT reports.

Iran has signed a secret 500 million euro ($589 million) deal with Russia to acquire thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 22, citing leaked Russian documents and sources familiar with the agreement.

The arms deal was signed in Moscow in December, and requires Russia to send Iran 500 "Verba" Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) launch units and 2,500 9M336 surface-to-air missiles over three years, FT reports.

News of the secret missile deal comes as tensions rise alongside ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with U.S. President Donald Trump again threatening Iran with possible military action. The two nations are scheduled to hold another round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Feb. 26.

The agreement between Russia and Iran was negotiated between Russian state weapons exporter Rosoboronexport and a representative of Iran's Defense Ministry and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), according to FT. Iran officially requested the missile systems in July 2025, following U.S. and Israeli strikes in June.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service previously reported in August that Iran had sought help from Belarus to restore its damaged air defense and electronic welfare systems after the escalation with Israel.

Iran will receive the pledged weapons in three tranches from 2027 to 2029, according to the delivery schedule set out in the deal.

Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation in recent years, with Tehran supplying drones and other military equipment used by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

The two countries held joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Feb. 19, amid reports that U.S. Armed Forces had deployed warships near Iran and were preparing for possible strikes.