Air Force: Ukraine downs 61 out of 71 missiles launched on Feb. 10

Ukraine’s air defense downed 61 out of 71 Russian missiles launched on Feb. 10 as Moscow unleashed its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Russia launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles using eight Tu-95 strategic bombers, the military said. Also, it attacked Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that 10 missiles were downed over Kyiv. He added that there were no casualties, but the energy grid was damaged. Earlier in the day, Klitschko reported that debris from the Russian missile damaged a car and the roof of a private house in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District.

Thirteen missiles were downed over the southern Odesa Oblast that borders Moldova, according to the oblast governor Maksym Marchenko.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were reported to have crossed the Ukrainian border with Moldova in the morning on Feb. 10 and then entered Romanian airspace.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed Ukraine’s statement and summoned the Russian ambassador over the incursion. However, Romania has denied that a Russian Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile entered its airspace.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Eight people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.