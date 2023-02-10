Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Zaluzhnyi: Two Russian Kalibr missiles enter Moldovan and Romanian airspace

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 12:28 pm
Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were reported to have crossed the Ukrainian border with Moldova in the morning on Feb. 10 and then entered Romanian airspace, according to a statement from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zaluzhnyi also reported that the missiles then entered Ukrainian airspace at the crossing point of the borders of three states.

The missiles' crossing into Moldova was soon confirmed in a statement by the Moldovan defense ministry.

The responsible structures observed "a missile, which crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, over the town of Mocra in the Transnistrian region and, later, over the town of Cosauți in the Soroca district, heading towards Ukraine," the statement read.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Eight people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.

