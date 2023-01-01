Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 1, 2023

Air Force: 45 Russian kamikaze drones shot down overnight.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 10:26 am
Ukraine's Air Force said that 13 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense late on Dec. 31, while 32 were destroyed early on Jan. 1. 

The Air Force did not specify the regions where the drones were downed. 

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with drones in the early hours of Jan. 1. 

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 that air defense had downed 32 aerial targets in the capital. The administration didn't specify how many of the targets were drones. 

The missile debris hit a car in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district. No casualties were reported. 

Before the drone attack, Russia had also launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding at least 28, on New Year’s Eve.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine. 

