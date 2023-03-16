3 confirmed killed in Russian rocket attack on Pokrovsk

Emergency services finish rescue work on an apartment building damaged by a Russian rocket in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 15, 2022 (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Emergency services have completed rescue operations and confirmed that three people were killed in the Feb. 15 Russian rocket attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Eleven other people were injured in the attack, with one in a critical condition, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Pokrovsk lies in the west of Donetsk Oblast, around 40 kilometers from the front line.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack was carried out using a Soviet-era unguided Smerch multiple-launch rocket system.

Four apartment buildings and one school was damaged in the attack.