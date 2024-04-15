Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Ukraine, Presidential Office, Government, Politics
Deputy foreign minister appointed new Presidential Office deputy head

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi attends the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) and made a speech on March 2, 2024 in Antalya, Turkey. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)
Mykola Tochytskyi has been appointed as a new deputy head of the Presidential Office, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 15 by decree.

Tochytskyi was the deputy foreign minister until April 12, when he was replaced by Andrii Sybiha, a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Sybiha had a long career in diplomacy before he was appointed to the Presidential Office in May 2021. Tochytskyi has worked at the Foreign Ministry since 1993.

The swap comes against the backdrop of wider personnel changes in the Presidential Office and other top bodies in Ukraine's government.

Two deputy heads of the Presidential Office, Andrii Smirnov and Oleksii Dniprov, were replaced on March 29. President Volodymyr Zelensky said a day later that further personnel changes are expected.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
