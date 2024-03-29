Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Ukraine, Politics, Justice Ministry
Zelensky replaces two Presidential Office deputy heads

by Martin Fornusek March 29, 2024 8:42 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 29 dismissed Andrii Smirnov and Oleksii Dniprov from their posts as deputy heads of the Presidential Office.

They were replaced by Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra and by Olena Kovalska, who headed the cabinet of the Presidential Office's head, Andriy Yermak. The appointments were announced on the Presidential Office's website. No reason for the replacements was provided.

Zelensky announced the changes amid a wider personnel reshuffle, which also included the replacement of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov by the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

In turn, Danilov was appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova, replacing Markо Shevchenko.

Dniprov has served as the deputy head of the Presidential Office since July 2021, while Smirnov has held the position since September 2019. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, has 10 deputies.

The president said back in February that a reset of Ukraine's leadership was necessary and could involve several personnel shakeups beyond the military.

Author: Martin Fornusek
