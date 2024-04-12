Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Presidential Office, Ukraine, Foreign Ministry, Politics, Andrii Sybiha
Yermak's deputy Sybiha replaces deputy foreign minister Tochytskyi

by Martin Fornusek April 12, 2024 2:09 PM
Andrii Sybiha, a deputy head of the Presidential Office who was recently named a deputy foreign minister. (Presidential Office)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Andrii Sybiha, a deputy head of the Presidential Office, has been named the first deputy foreign minister, replacing Mykola Tochytskyi, said Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the parliament, on April 12.

The news comes against the backdrop of wider personnel changes in the Presidential Office and other top bodies in Ukraine's government.

Sybiha has a long career in diplomacy, beginning his work at the Foreign Ministry in 1997. He has previously worked at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland and served as an ambassador to Turkey between 2016 and 2021.

In May 2021, Sybiha was appointed a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Tochytskyi has worked at the Foreign Ministry since 1993 and held several posts abroad, including a permanent representative to the Council of Europe and an ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg on a part-time basis.

He has served as a deputy foreign minister since September 2021.

