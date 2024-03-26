Ukraine dismisses security council secretary Danilov

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov on March 26.

The decision was announced on the Presidential Office’s official website.

Danilov has served in the position since shortly after the beginning of Zelensky's term in office in 2019.

There was no reason given for his dismissal at the time of this publication.

Danilov will be replaced by the current chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Lytvynenko has headed the Foreign Intelligence Service since July 2021. Prior to this, he was director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies between 2019 and 2021.

Between 2014 and 2019 Lytvynenko held the position of the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.