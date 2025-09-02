KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

NATO launches new command in Finland near Russian border

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
NATO launches new command in Finland near Russian border
A soldier wearing the Finnish flag on his sleeve speaks to the media on Nov. 19, 2024, near Heinujarvi, Finland. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A new NATO command center began operations in Finland on Sept. 1, situated roughly 250 kilometers (150 miles) from the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

The alliance's Multi-Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) in the city of Mikkeli, launched in cooperation with the Finnish military, strengthens NATO's footprint in its new northern member state.

The facility also reinforces NATO's defense posture along its eastern flank amid concerns about a potential clash between Russia and the alliance.

The command's staff will initially be comprised of 10 people but will expand to up to 50 over the next few years, including military personnel from Finland and other countries.

The new facility, lying about 100 kilometers (roughly 60 miles) from the Finland-Russia border, will oversee command and control of the NATO forces and synchronization of national land forces in the northern area.

"This means, among others, planning, preparing, and directing the alliance's combined training exercise activity," the Finnish military said.

Finnish Defense Minister Anti Hakkanen greenlit the deployment of the new command in August this year.

The command will rank among NATO's closest headquarters to the Russian border, including the Multinational Division North HQ in Adazi, Latvia, and the Poland-based Multinational Division North East HQ in Elbig and the Multinational Corps Northeast HQ in Szczecin.

In a break from its long-time neutrality, Finland joined NATO in 2023 in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with neighboring Sweden joining a year later.

Finland's military said in May it expects a Russian military buildup along the shared 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border once the war in Ukraine concludes.

Russia-Ukraine naval drone arms race could ‘usher in a new era of warfare’
After a string of devastating Ukrainian strikes that crippled much of its Black Sea Fleet, Russia is now turning to naval drones in a bid to rebuild its presence and adapt to a new phase of maritime warfare. Since unveiling the world’s first dedicated naval drone fleet in September 2022, Ukraine has advanced the use of unmanned maritime systems, successfully sinking nearly a dozen Russian vessels. Meanwhile, Russia has drawn on Ukrainian drone expertise to develop its own capabilities to regain
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
FinlandRussiaNATONATO-RussiaSt. Petersburg
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 2
Tuesday, September 2
Show More

Editors' Picks