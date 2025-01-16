Skip to content
NATO deploys Norwegian F-35 fighters for 1st time during Russian Jan. 15 attack on Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2025 10:03 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. US Air Force F-35 fighter jet performs during the 2024 Airpower international Europesís biggest airshow. The Airpower International Europe, held in Zeltweg, Austria, on Sept. 6 and 7, 2024, was a major airshow featuring a wide variety of military and civilian aircraft. (Andrej Tarfila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO scrambled Norwegian F-35 fighter jets stationed in Poland for the first time to protect airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine on Jan. 15, the NATO Air Command reported on X.

Russia attacked Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles on Jan. 15, targeting critical infrastructure in several oblasts. Ukrainian forces shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones.

"This is the first time the Norwegian jets have scrambled in the active air defense of Polish Airspace, demonstrating Allied commitment to NATO's eastern flank," the statement read.

Two F-35 fighter jets were involved in the defense of NATO airspace, according to the NATO Air Command.

Poland announced on the same day that it was scaling up its air force due to Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, with additional pairs of fighter jets deployed and ground-based air defense and radar systems on high alert.

Russian drones and missiles have previously entered Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine. However, Polish allies advised the government to exercise restraint when dealing with unidentified airspace violations, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Most Poles believe the Polish military should shoot down Russian drones that enter Polish airspace during aerial attacks on Ukraine, according to a survey published on Sept. 1 by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in September that Poland and neighboring countries to Ukraine are "responsible for protecting their own airspace," despite NATO's opposition.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
