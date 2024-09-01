The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Drone attack, Shahed drones, Russian attack, War, Air defense
Edit post

Most Poles believe Poland should down Russian drones over Polish airspace, survey shows

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2024 8:36 PM 2 min read
The European Union's, Poland's, and NATO's flags as seen during a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2024. (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Most Poles believe the Polish military should shoot down Russian drones that enter Polish airspace during aerial attacks on Ukraine, according to a survey published on Sept. 1 by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The poll came after an unidentified airborne object, likely a Shahed-type kamikaze drone, flew over Poland for over 30 minutes on the morning of Aug. 26 before disappearing.

Polish Brigadier General Tomasz Drewniak told Radio RMF24 on Aug. 27 that Russia is likely testing Poland's air defense system by sending drones into Polish airspace.

The survey asked respondents if Poland should shoot down unidentified objects during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if it is not certain what the object is.

58.5% of respondents said they agreed with the statement, 22.1% disagreed, and 19.4% said they did not have an opinion.

According to the results, more women than men supported Poland shooting down unidentified objects, with 61% of female respondents agreeing to the statement, compared to 56% of male respondents.

The poll had 800 respondents and was conducted with the research agency SW Research between Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

Not only Russian drones, but also Russian missiles have previously entered Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

A Russian missile entered Polish airspace during a massive aerial attack launched against Ukraine in March, staying in Polish airspace for 39 seconds.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass strike, killing two civilians.

Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian surface-to-air missile launched to intercept a Russian attack.

Volhynian Massacre — the Achilles heel of Ukrainian-Polish relations
Speaking on Polish television in late July, Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reminded Ukrainians that even his country’s overwhelming support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia has its limits. Ukraine could never expect Poland’s backing in joining the EU if it didn’t “resolv…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.