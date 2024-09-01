Most Poles believe Poland should down Russian drones over Polish airspace, survey shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

Most Poles believe the Polish military should shoot down Russian drones that enter Polish airspace during aerial attacks on Ukraine, according to a survey published on Sept. 1 by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The poll came after an unidentified airborne object, likely a Shahed-type kamikaze drone, flew over Poland for over 30 minutes on the morning of Aug. 26 before disappearing.

Polish Brigadier General Tomasz Drewniak told Radio RMF24 on Aug. 27 that Russia is likely testing Poland's air defense system by sending drones into Polish airspace.

The survey asked respondents if Poland should shoot down unidentified objects during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if it is not certain what the object is.

58.5% of respondents said they agreed with the statement, 22.1% disagreed, and 19.4% said they did not have an opinion.

According to the results, more women than men supported Poland shooting down unidentified objects, with 61% of female respondents agreeing to the statement, compared to 56% of male respondents.

The poll had 800 respondents and was conducted with the research agency SW Research between Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

Not only Russian drones, but also Russian missiles have previously entered Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

A Russian missile entered Polish airspace during a massive aerial attack launched against Ukraine in March, staying in Polish airspace for 39 seconds.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass strike, killing two civilians.

Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian surface-to-air missile launched to intercept a Russian attack.