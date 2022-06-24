Ukraine's soldiers may soon get better, warmer boots

Experimental Ukrainian military boots were tested in various environments through much of 2021. (ArmyInform)

It looks like Ukraine's military can soon expect a new goodie to stay warm in the nasty weather.

The Armed Forces are currently completing field tests of new soldier boots for wintertime. These are expected to outmatch standard-issue models produced by Ukrainian company Talan, a major contractor for the military.

Talan's boots have been in wide use for years and received mixed feedback from personnel. Many criticized the footwear for being heavy, sultry and not breathable enough, according to the military. The sole was also said to be far from perfect.

Now is the company's attempt to redeem itself. The new experimental footwear, also designed and modified by Talan, is aimed at being drier, warmed, lighter, and more comfortable for long walks.

The new boots are made from nubuck leather to make them breathe easier. Soles are designed to cleanse themselves of dirt on the go, have better grip and make the wearer expend less energy while walking. The designers also said it's now faster and easier to tie the laces.

Experimental Ukrainian military boots were tested in various environments through much of 2021. (ArmyInform)

The boots' anti-puncture Kevlar layer sits next to the neoprene heat insulating cover, in addition to a foil layer in the boot tip, which makes them comfortably warm in the cold season.

According to the military, the new model weighs 10% less than the old Talans. The basic color was changed to olive to look better with the standard MM14 camouflage pattern widely used with Ukraine's field fatigues.

According to the military, the new boots have been tested in everyday use, in long marches and in the frosty and wet weather, receiving positive feedback from personnel.