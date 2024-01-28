National Resistance Center: Russia recruits Belarusian youth to its military universities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian military representatives organize open days in Belarusian district centers, inviting citizens to join Russian military academies and become officers, the National Resistance Center reported on Jan. 27.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify this claim.

Due to substantial losses in the war against Ukraine, Russian occupation forces face a significant shortage of junior officers.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, over 3,000 officers, with 349 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine, according to Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, and BBC Russia which carry out a name-by-name count of the dead.

In an effort to address the shortages, Russia is recruiting citizens of other countries, particularly Belarusians, according to the Center.

Belarusian Foreign Minister said in an interview with the Associated Press in September that he cannot foresee Belarus joining the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. Sergei Aleinik also expressed skepticism about Russia instructing Belarus to utilize the tactical nuclear weapons recently deployed in the country.