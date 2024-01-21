Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mediazona confirms identities of over 42,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat January 21, 2024 10:32 PM 1 min read
The body of a Russian soldier in a ditch beside the highway leading into Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022, shortly after the territory was liberated by Ukraine's forces. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 42,284 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update on Dec. 29, the names of 1,685 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, news in regional media, and reports by local authorities.

Among the Russian casualties in the most recent update, Mediazona confirmed the names of four military personnel who were killed by a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk on Dec. 26. The attacked allegedly killed 74 and injured 27 Russian soldiers, according to a Ukrainian hacker group that claimed it had intercepted an email from the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s press service.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, over 3,000 officers, with 349 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In contrast, there have been nearly 5,089 casualties among newly recruited Russian soldiers.

A majority of those killed in action come from Krasnodar, Sverdlovsk, Bashkiria, Chelyabinsk, and Moscow regions, as well as the Buryatia republic.

Total estimates of Russia's casualties since the full-scale invasion vary widely.

As of Jan. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces says that Russia lost 376,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 - although that number is likely to be both those killed an injured during the war.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.