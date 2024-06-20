Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, Vietnam, Russia, North Korea, War
Edit post

Moscow, Hanoi sign over 10 documents during Putin's Vietnam visit

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 11:25 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Vietnamese President To Lam (L) attend a welcoming ceremony on June 20, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam during a state visit to Hanoi on June 20, Kremlin-controlled news agency RBC wrote.

Putin arrived in Vietnam after travelling to North Korea, his first such visit in 24 years. Russian President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed on June 19 the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, as Pyongyang supplied Moscow with large packages of ammunition and supplies for use in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Moscow and Hanoi adopted a statement on deepening their strategic partnership and signed over 10 documents, including a memorandum on the schedule for establishing a nuclear technology center in Vietnam, Kremlin-controlled state news agencies claimed.

Details of the signed documents remain unclear, but To Lam said that the two countries will also increase cooperation in defense and security.

Putin is expected to hold further talks with the Vietnamese president and other officials.

Putin has visited Vietnam four times previously, but not since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

Vietnam and Russia have long had close relations, dating back to the Soviet Union's support for North Vietnam and its proxy forces during the Vietnam War. Hanoi has so far maintained a neutral stance regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

While North Korea is a pariah state with few international allies, Vietnam and the U.S. have close ties despite their fraught history.

The announcement of the visit elicited a rebuke from U.S. officials.

"No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities," a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam told Reuters.

Putin lands in North Korea looking for support, weapons, validation
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Pyongyang on June 18 for the first time in 24 years. Greeted by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the runway and passing by a city saturated with Russian flags and giant portraits of the Russian leader, Putin looked happy – he was visiting
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

The war in Ukraine has been called the “first drone war” due to the widespread use of both consumer and military drones, making every movement observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.