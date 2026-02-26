More than 90,000 Ukrainians officially missing due to Russia's war, commissioner says

More than 90,000 Ukrainians are officially registered as missing due to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's commissioner for missing persons said on Feb. 26.

The figures come as Ukrainian authorities continue efforts to determine the fate of thousands of soldiers and civilians whose whereabouts remain unknown amid ongoing fighting and limited access to Russian-occupied territories.

The figures were first reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing Commissioner for Missing Persons Artur Dobroserdov.

According to Dobroserdov's office, those individuals are recorded in Ukraine's Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, a legal designation applied to people who disappeared during hostilities, occupation, or captivity.

The registry includes both military personnel and civilians, including children, and searches for those listed remain ongoing.

Most missing persons are members of Ukraine's security and defense sector, including the Armed Forces, National Guard, National Police, State Border Guard Service, Security Service of Ukraine, and Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the commissioner's office said.