Monitoring group: Wagner’s 14th convoy arrives in Belarus

The 14th convoy of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group arrived in Belarus on Aug. 1, according to the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun.

The convoy was seen moving along the M5 highway from the town of Osipovichi towards a camp located in the village of Tsel.

This convoy comprises approximately 15 vehicles, mainly trucks transporting large iron containers resembling sea containers, which have seemingly been modified for undisclosed purposes, according to the report. All vehicle numbers have been either removed or covered.

On Aug. 1, Belarusian Hajun reported that the Wagner mercenary group has been utilizing military warehouses at a Belarusian military camp.

According to the monitoring group, the warehouses in Paplavy, a village situated about a 30-minute drive from the Wagner camp at Tsel, are believed to have been put into use by the group around July 18.

On July 14, Belarusian state media reported that Wagner mercenaries were in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces. They may be supplanting the Russian military as the Belarusian military's key training partner, the Institute for the Study of War said in their Aug. 1 report.

Since July, the anti-government monitoring group has been tracking Wagner convoys as they cross into Belarus and verifying the equipment the group is bringing with them.

The Ukrainian authorities reported that as of July 22, about 5,000 Wagner mercenaries were in Belarus, but the border is secure and is being monitored for additional risks.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their armed "rebellion" in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.