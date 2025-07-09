Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Missing Ukrainian student found dead in Italy in apparent suicide, authorities say

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Missing Ukrainian student found dead in Italy in apparent suicide, authorities say
Photo for illustrutive purposes. Italian police car detail. (Getty Images)

An 18-year-old Ukrainian girl who had gone missing in southern Italy was found dead on July 8 in what Italian authorities say may have been a suicide, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported.

Mariia Buhaiova, born in 2007, disappeared on July 4 after leaving a tourist village in Carovigno, a coastal municipality in the Apulia region, where she had been completing an internship.

The student's body was discovered on July 8 by a search team with sniffer dogs in a secluded area near the state road, just outside the village,  Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Italian investigators say the young woman died by hanging. Her body was found in the Mediterranean scrub, concealed in a location difficult to access. Footage from a nearby beach security camera had reportedly captured Buhaiova walking along a dirt path toward the area where her body was eventually found.

The condition of the body suggests she killed herself on the same day she disappeared, according to ANSA.

The Ukrainian Consulate confirmed to Suspilne that the process of identification is ongoing. Officials have contacted Buhaiova's family.

According to ANSA, Buhaiova had reportedly left her belongings behind in her room, including identity documents, money, and a handwritten note with phone numbers. Italian authorities have seized her mobile phone, which she was carrying at the time.

Consulate officials told Suspilne that she was one of several Ukrainian students participating in a short-term internship program organized through a Slovak university, aimed at providing practical work experience in the tourism and hospitality sector. Such internships are common across Europe, especially in high-demand tourist regions like Apulia in Italy.

People who worked alongside Buhaiova described her as calm, introverted, and often kept to herself, unlike her peers who socialized in groups after work.

Dnipropetrovsk village likely contested despite Russia’s claim of its capture
The village of Dachne in the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast appears to be contested, according to the Finnish Black Bird Group open-source intelligence collective. The Russian Defense Ministry on July 7 claimed to have seized Dachne, which would mark the first village to be under Russian control in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located just west of the war-torn Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military denied the claimed capture, calling it “disinformation.” Viktor Tregubov, spok
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
UkraineItaly
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 9
Wednesday, July 9
Show More

Editors' Picks