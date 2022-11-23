Minister: Russia strikes 3 residential buildings, kills 10 people on Nov. 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that three multistoried residential buildings were hit in Russia’s mass missile attack across Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing 10 people.

According to Monastyrskyi, Russia launched nearly 600 missile attacks on Ukraine between Oct. 10 and Nov. 23.

The deadly Nov. 23 attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary goals. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

