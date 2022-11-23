Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
National

Russia launches new wave of missile strikes across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 3:47 pm
Russia launches new wave of missile strikes across UkraineThe results of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 23. (Andriy Nebytov)

Russia launched yet another wave of massive missile attacks all over Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians and damaging energy infrastructure. 

In Kyiv, Russian strikes hit a critical infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The Kyiv authorities said that at least one person had been killed and one had been injured in the city. The attack damaged a two-story building in Kyiv, according to the government. Power, water, and mobile connection is damaged in the capital. The city is also left without water.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said Russia had hit residential buildings and critical infrastructural facilities in the oblast, which is separate from the city of Kyiv. 

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, there were people injured due to the attack on Kyiv Oblast. In the town of Vyshhorod, next to Kyiv, a Russian rocket hit a residential building "killing one and injuring many," the police told the Kyiv Independent.

In the west of the country, the entire city of Lviv was left without electricity, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said. 

He also warned about potential interruptions of the water supply in Lviv.

Meanwhile, air defense hit targets in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Mykolaiv oblasts during the air raid alert, according to the regional military administrations. 

