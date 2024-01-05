Military: Ukrainian strike hits ammunition warehouses in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck on Jan. 4 Russian ammunition warehouses near the village of Pervomaiske in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 5.

Over the recent months, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.

Pervomaiske is located in northern Crimea, closer to the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

The exact number of ammunition warehouses struck near the village is unknown. The Ukrainian military said that the attack was carried out during the day.

Multiple explosions were reported in the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia in the afternoon of Jan. 4, followed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim that its forces shot down 10 Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula.

Later the same day, Ukraine’s military said it had struck a Russian military command post near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Overnight on Jan. 4, explosions were heard again in several cities of Russian-occupied Crimea as well as in Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones over the peninsula and another over Russia’s Krasnodar region, where Novorossiysk is located.

Kyiv has not commented on the overnight attack.

A Ukrainian missile strike early on Dec. 26 hit and apparently destroyed the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk, docked in the Crimean city of Feodosia.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.



