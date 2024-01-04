Military: Ukrainian strike hits Russian command post in Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military command post near Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea at around 3 p.m. Kyiv time on Jan. 4, the Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

Over the recent months, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.

The Ukrainian military didn’t provide any further details on the targeted facility and the consequences of the strike.

Multiple explosions were heard in Sevastopol and "a very powerful one" in Yevpatoriia in the afternoon of Jan. 4, Suspilne news outlet reported, citing Crimean residents.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces shot down 10 Ukrainian missiles over Crimea.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, called the attack “the largest in recent times.”

According to Razvozhaev, remains from missiles fell on a house near the seaside, allegedly injuring a man, as well as in other parts of Sevastopol.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify any of these claims.

Before the Ukrainian military’s confirmation, pro-Ukrainian local Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote, citing locals, that one of the missiles hit a Russian command post in Sevastopol and another Russian military facility near Yevpatoriia.

Ukraine’s military hasn’t yet commented on the explosions in Yevpatoriia.