Media: Russian Su-34 jet crashes in Voronezh

A Russian Su-34 supersonic jet crashed in Russia on the morning of Sept. 20, Russian state media reported.

The aircraft crashed in a field in Voronezh Oblast following the ejection of both crew members, state media said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian telegram channel Baza said that preliminary data pointed to the crash being caused by a failure of the aircraft's landing gear.

The Su-34 is a fighter-bomber aircraft able to hit targets up to 600 miles away while carrying 12 metric tons of bombs and missiles.

Since the beginning of the full-scale of Ukraine, several incidents have accord of Russian military aircraft crashing on their own, far from the front line.

In April 2023, a Su-34 accidentally fired its ammunition on the Russian city of Belgorod, damaging buildings and injuring two people.

In October 2022, a Su-34 crashed into a residential building in the town of Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, killing six people.