Media: Russian Su-34 jet crashes in Voronezh

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2023 12:19 PM 1 min read
A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flying over the sky in the rebel-held town of Arbin in Syria, on February 20, 2018. (Photo by ABDULMONAM EASSA / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Su-34 supersonic jet crashed in Russia on the morning of Sept. 20, Russian state media reported.

The aircraft crashed in a field in Voronezh Oblast following the ejection of both crew members, state media said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian telegram channel Baza said that preliminary data pointed to the crash being caused by a failure of the aircraft's landing gear.

The Su-34 is a fighter-bomber aircraft able to hit targets up to 600 miles away while carrying 12 metric tons of bombs and missiles.

Since the beginning of the full-scale of Ukraine, several incidents have accord of Russian military aircraft crashing on their own, far from the front line.

In April 2023, a Su-34 accidentally fired its ammunition on the Russian city of Belgorod, damaging buildings and injuring two people.

In October 2022, a Su-34 crashed into a residential building in the town of Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, killing six people.

Fire breaks out near Sochi International Airport
Russian state controlled media is reporting a fire has broken out in Sochi near an oil depot and Sochi International Airport.
The Kyiv IndependentKris Parker
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
