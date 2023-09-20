Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Fire breaks out near Sochi International Airport

by Kris Parker September 20, 2023 7:46 AM
Russian state controlled media is reporting a fire has broken out in Sochi near an oil depot and Sochi International Airport.

According to Russia state-controlled media RIA Novosti, a tank with diesel fuel exploded, creating a fire 96 square meters in size. The airport has allegedly not halted operations and flights remain ongoing.

Videos from the scene show flames and smoke billowing into the early morning sky.

It is currently unclear what caused the explosion and no casualties have been reported.

In April 2022 another fire broke out at the Sochi airport after a warehouse exploded. It was thought to be unrelated to the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
