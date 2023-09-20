Fire breaks out near Sochi International Airport

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state controlled media is reporting a fire has broken out in Sochi near an oil depot and Sochi International Airport.

According to Russia state-controlled media RIA Novosti, a tank with diesel fuel exploded, creating a fire 96 square meters in size. The airport has allegedly not halted operations and flights remain ongoing.

Videos from the scene show flames and smoke billowing into the early morning sky.

It is currently unclear what caused the explosion and no casualties have been reported.

In April 2022 another fire broke out at the Sochi airport after a warehouse exploded. It was thought to be unrelated to the war in Ukraine.