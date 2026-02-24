KI logo
Russia

Medvedev threatens UK, France with nuclear strikes after Russia's Ukraine arms transfer allegations

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Medvedev threatens UK, France with nuclear strikes after Russia's Ukraine arms transfer allegations
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting at the Kremlin on Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev on Feb. 24 said Russia would use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, France, and the U.K. should the latter two countries provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons technology.

Medvedev's threats follow claims by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Paris and London are working to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms or a "dirty bomb" to "secure more favorable terms" in negotiations.

Moscow has previously made unfounded accusations about Kyiv planning "dirty bomb" attacks while repeatedly issuing veiled or overt threats of nuclear strikes against Ukraine and its Western allies.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, known for his inflammatory remarks that often include nuclear threats, said the move would "radically change the situation" and amount to a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"There can be no shadow of a doubt that Russia, under such circumstances, would have to use any means necessary, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country," Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"And if necessary, against the supplier countries as well, which would become accomplices in a nuclear conflict with Russia."

Russian intelligence claimed that France and the U.K. are "actively working" on providing Ukraine with both nuclear weapons and delivery systems, with the French TN75 small-size warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile allegedly under consideration.

Russian officials provided no evidence to back up their allegations.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Five years into its 'three-day war,' Russia would really prefer you focus on French and British nukes," the French government responded to the accusations on social media.

Ukraine, which has relinquished Soviet-era nuclear arms stationed on its territory in accordance with the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, has previously denied plans for obtaining nuclear weapons.

read also

Editorial: Russia’s war in Ukraine can last another 4 years – but it doesn’t have to
The only way to end this war is to make it militarily and economically impossible for Moscow to continue it. That would require decisions Western leaders have hesitated to take.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
United KingdomFranceDmitry MedvedevNuclear weaponsWar
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 24
Show More

Editors' Picks