Medvedev threatens UK, France with nuclear strikes after Russia's Ukraine arms transfer allegations

Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev on Feb. 24 said Russia would use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, France, and the U.K. should the latter two countries provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons technology.

Medvedev's threats follow claims by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Paris and London are working to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms or a "dirty bomb" to "secure more favorable terms" in negotiations.

Moscow has previously made unfounded accusations about Kyiv planning "dirty bomb" attacks while repeatedly issuing veiled or overt threats of nuclear strikes against Ukraine and its Western allies.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, known for his inflammatory remarks that often include nuclear threats, said the move would "radically change the situation" and amount to a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"There can be no shadow of a doubt that Russia, under such circumstances, would have to use any means necessary, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country," Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"And if necessary, against the supplier countries as well, which would become accomplices in a nuclear conflict with Russia."

Russian intelligence claimed that France and the U.K. are "actively working" on providing Ukraine with both nuclear weapons and delivery systems, with the French TN75 small-size warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile allegedly under consideration.

Russian officials provided no evidence to back up their allegations.

"Five years into its 'three-day war,' Russia would really prefer you focus on French and British nukes," the French government responded to the accusations on social media.

Ukraine, which has relinquished Soviet-era nuclear arms stationed on its territory in accordance with the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, has previously denied plans for obtaining nuclear weapons.