Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: 1 in 5 Europe-based Russian spies located in Switzerland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 2:56 PM 2 min read
The Federal Palace, Switzerland's parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland, March 2023. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland is increasingly becoming a base for Russia's secret services, with about 80 Russian spies in the country, according to an investigation by Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

Experts quoted by the paper said entire networks of agents could be managed and given instructions from Switzerland, while the Kremlin's intelligence services can monitor the Russian diaspora and explore ways to circumvent Western sanctions.

Switzerland's Foreign Policy Commission recently approved a proposal that calls for the consistent expulsion of spies, but the motion's chances in parliament are uncertain.

The country has regularly been criticized for using its neutral stance to avoid helping Ukraine against Russia, which proves problematic as Switzerland has a right to veto the export of weapons it produces to Ukraine.

A considerable majority of the Swiss National Council, Switzerland's lower house of parliament, voted against a proposal to amend the rules regarding re-exporting Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine, the Swiss legislature reported on Sept. 27.

The Swiss parliament previously voted against a similar proposal, and Switzerland has also blocked the transfer of Swiss-made Leopard 1 tanks currently in Italy to Ukraine.

Following Switzerland's long-term neutrality policy, the country's law does not currently allow the delivery of Swiss weapons to combat zones, even when supplied by an intermediary country.

Switzerland is not in the EU, which means the country is not obliged to comply with sanctions against Russian spies or expel them.

However, Switzerland expanded its sanctions against Russia in line with the EU’s 11th package of sanctions, the Swiss government announced on June 28.

In cooperation with the latest round of sanctions, Switzerland will freeze the assets of the newly-listed Russian individuals and organizations and ban them from entering or crossing through the country.

Switzerland broke from its tradition of political neutrality to join in sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Belarus Weekly: Swiss court acquits Belarusian ‘death squad’ member
Belarus plans a visit for foreign representatives to places where abducted Ukrainian children are held, in an attempt to evade complicity in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Minsk claims again that a Polish helicopter violated its airspace, a claim Warsaw vehemently denies. Belarusian authorities shu…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.