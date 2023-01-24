Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Switzerland may allow re-export of its weapons to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 10:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Jan. 24, the Swiss parliament’s lower house security policy commission approved an initiative to allow other countries to re-export weapons made in Switzerland to Ukraine.

“The majority of the commission believes that Switzerland must contribute to European security and accordingly provide more support to Ukraine,” lawmakers said in a statement.

The commission believes that the initiative is in line with the country’s law of neutrality since “changes do not allow the direct export of war material to conflict zones” but only affect the “non-re-export declarations of the countries that buy Swiss war material.”

The initiative has yet to be approved by both chambers of the parliament.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, traditionally neutral Switzerland joined the EU in imposing sanctions against Moscow, including those targeting Russian gold. The Swiss government has also frozen Russian financial assets worth nearly $8 billion in response to the invasion.

Last week, Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said his country supports using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction, but it would require “major legal adjustments.” As the current Swiss legislation doesn’t allow the confiscation of sanctioned assets, a referendum may be needed to change this law, he said.

Spiegel: Germany decides to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.