Swiss parliament votes against re-export of Swiss arms to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2023 2:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Council, the lower house of the Swiss parliament, has voted against an amendment that would allow the re-export of Swiss-made weaponry to third countries, such as Ukraine, the news agency Swissinfo reported on June 2.

The discussion about the transfer still continues and there are several more proposals pending in the parliament.

Members of the Council of States, the parliament's upper house, recommended easing the restrictions on arms re-exports on May 12.

The move would have opened new possibilities for the re-export of Swiss arms to Ukraine's military.

Following Switzerland's long-term neutrality policy, the country's law does not currently allow the delivery of Swiss weapons to combat zones, even when supplied by an intermediary country.

Earlier on June 2, the Dutch government announced plans to buy several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine, potentially from Switzerland.

The latest decision by Bern could present an obstacle to Amsterdam's plan.

German defense minister: NATO countries to send total of 160 tanks to Ukraine
NATO countries plan to send two battalions of German Leopard-2 battle tanks and four battalions of Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Die Welt. kThe 160 tanks account for roughly half the 300 tanks requested by Ukraine for its counteroffensive.
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
