Media: NATO ministers to meet defense firms to discuss Ukraine's need for ammo

NATO defense ministers will convene with the heads of 25 major defense manufacturers on June 15 to discuss Ukraine's need for more ammunition, as well as the need to replenish allies' stockpiles, Euractiv reported on June 12.

One NATO official told Euractiv that the meeting "will have a specific focus on battle-decisive munitions."

While the EU has taken a more active role in ammunition procurement for Ukraine, NATO has favored "focusing its support on non-lethal equipment and political messaging," Euractiv wrote.

NATO is also looking into establishing a Defense Production Action Plan to better determine investment objectives for members' defense needs, according to the publication.

As part of the military alliance, each member is already expected to allocate a certain portion of their budget to defense spending. However, meeting Ukraine's defense needs since the start of Russia's all-out war has prompted many countries to reevaluate the extent of their own stockpile investments.