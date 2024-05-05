Skip to content
Media: Chinese leader wants to work with international community to end war in Ukraine

by Rachel Amran May 6, 2024 1:44 AM 2 min read
China wants to work with France and the rest of the international community to end the war in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told French media outlet Le Figaro on May 5.

The Chinese President arrived in Paris on May 5 to meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The visit marks Jinping's first visit to the EU in five years. Ahead of official meetings, Bloomberg reported that Macron is seeking to deepen his personal connections with the Chinese leader to contribute to ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

China officially declares itself a neutral party to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, but Washington has continued to sound the alarm on Beijing's support of Moscow's defense-industrial expansion efforts.

Reuters reported in April, citing unnamed U.S. defense officials, that China is aiding Russia's war machine in Ukraine by providing machine tools, weapons technology, and satellite imagery.

The Chinese President reportedly published a column in Le Figaro, stating that he came to France with "three messages." He said intends to work with France on the subject of Russia's war in Ukraine "to strengthen communication and coordination to preserve peace and stability in the world." He also said he understands the stakes of the Ukraine war for Europeans and remains committed to "territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in internal affairs, equality, and mutual benefit."

Additionally, President Xi claimed to "faithfully apply these principles."

"Since the founding of New China more than 70 years ago, it has never started a war or occupied a single inch of other people's land."

He also emphasized his "constructive role" in the Ukraine conflict. "China did not cause this crisis, nor is it a party or participant in it." Instead, the Chinese leader hopes "that peace and stability will quickly return to Europe."

China, instead, wants to "work with France and the entire international community" to "resolve the crisis" in Ukraine.

Beijing has fostered close ties with Moscow during its full-scale war against Ukraine, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. China has also weighed in on possible peace negotiations, saying talks must include Moscow.

The Chinese government previously reacted to the criticism of its partnership with Moscow, claiming that both countries have a right to carry out "normal cooperation."

Author: Rachel Amran
