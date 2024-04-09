US confirms warning allies about China's support for Russia's war in recent months

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed on April 8 that Washington expressed concern to allies about China's support for Russia amid Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Miller's statement came after the media reported that the U.S. was cautioning other countries about China's increased backing of Russia, which included providing geospatial intelligence, missile propellants, and microelectronics.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, tightening economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. Expanded trade with China has played a key role in allowing Moscow to keep its economy running and ramp up its military industry production despite Western economic pressure.

Over recent months, the U.S. has seen Beijing's efforts to help Moscow rebuild its defense industrial base, according to Miller.

"Essentially, they have been backfilling the trade from European partners that was suspended after the invasion and sanctioned, and that they have been helping provide the components that increase Russia's capabilities to attack Ukraine," the U.S. State Department spokesperson said at a briefing.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the need during a series of meetings with allies around the world to monitor the results of cooperation between Russia and China and "ultimately take actions to prevent them," Miller added.

The U.S. has repeatedly warned China against providing Russia with lethal military aid and urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war.

During a recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concerns regarding Beijing's aid to the Russian defense industrial base.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Beijing of "significant consequences" if Chinese companies provide support for Russia's war against Ukraine.



