Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, U.S., Xi Jinping, War
Edit post

US confirms warning allies about China's support for Russia's war in recent months

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 9:31 AM 2 min read
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China's leader Xi Jinping at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2023. (Grigory Sysoyev/Pool/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed on April 8 that Washington expressed concern to allies about China's support for Russia amid Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Miller's statement came after the media reported that the U.S. was cautioning other countries about China's increased backing of Russia, which included providing geospatial intelligence, missile propellants, and microelectronics.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, tightening economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. Expanded trade with China has played a key role in allowing Moscow to keep its economy running and ramp up its military industry production despite Western economic pressure.

Over recent months, the U.S. has seen Beijing's efforts to help Moscow rebuild its defense industrial base, according to Miller.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

"Essentially, they have been backfilling the trade from European partners that was suspended after the invasion and sanctioned, and that they have been helping provide the components that increase Russia's capabilities to attack Ukraine," the U.S. State Department spokesperson said at a briefing.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the need during a series of meetings with allies around the world to monitor the results of cooperation between Russia and China and "ultimately take actions to prevent them," Miller added.

The U.S. has repeatedly warned China against providing Russia with lethal military aid and urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war.

During a recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concerns regarding Beijing's aid to the Russian defense industrial base.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Beijing of "significant consequences" if Chinese companies provide support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in China on official visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, China, on a state visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the morning of April 8.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.