Media: Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea overnight on May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in intelligence services.

The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The claims could not be independently verified. The Kyiv Independent contacted Ukraine's military intelligence service for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier during the day that 102 aerial and six naval drones had been intercepted and destroyed and did not report any damage or casualties.

The drones were targeted at ships and other vessels of the Black Sea Fleet located in occupied Sevastopol and the Russian city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, according to the media outlet's sources.

The port in Novorossiysk is where Moscow began redeploying its Black Sea Fleet after a series of devastating Ukrainian strikes, including a missile attack on its headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22, 2023.

"Other facilities were also hit as a result of the work of enemy's air defenses and electronic warfare," the sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

Another unnamed source confirmed the drone attack on the oil refinery in the Russian town of Tuapse, located on Russia's Black Sea coast, the media outlet wrote.

A military intelligence source confirmed earlier for the Kyiv Independent that the agency carried out a successful drone attack against an oil base in Russia's Rostov Oblast on May 15.

The next day, drones hit production facilities of the state-owned Russian weapons manufacturing company "Basalt" in the city of Tula, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.