Russia claims fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai after drone attack

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on May 17 after a drone attack, the regional operational headquarters claimed.

Russian air defenses allegedly shot down 102 Ukrainian drones at night, including 44 over Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The oil refinery in Tuapse caught fire after the drone's fragments fell, according to Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters. Russian Telegram channels shared a video showing smoke rising over the town.

A fire was reportedly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Drones and missiles also struck an oil refinery and seaport in the Russian city of Novorossiysk in the early hours of May 17, causing explosions and power outages, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra claimed.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons to strike deep inside Russia.