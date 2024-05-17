Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Novorossiysk, oil refineries, Black Sea Fleet, Drone attack, Missile attack
Russian media: Novorossiysk port, oil depot hit in overnight attack

by Abbey Fenbert May 17, 2024 5:12 AM 2 min read
Russia's Black Sea fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drones and missiles struck an oil refinery and seaport in the Russian city of Novorossiysk in the early hours of May 17, causing explosions and power outages, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported.

Local residents reported hearing at least eight explosions in Novorossiysk overnight, and video footage records the sounds of both drones and air defense activity.

A missile struck the Novorossiysk port and caused a fire to break out, residents said.

According to locals, the attack also hit the city's oil infrastructure. Both the Novorossiysk Fuel oil terminal and the Transneft terminal were attacked.  

Novorossiysk reportedly lost power during the attacks.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 31 that Russia was strengthening the Novorossiysk port's defenses in order to protect the Black Sea Fleet from possible Ukrainian attacks.

Russia withdrew most of its Black Sea Fleet vessels from occupied Crimea in 2023 and redeployed them to Novorossiysk. The move followed a series of devastating Ukrainian strikes, including a missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22.

The Novorossiysk port is located on Russia's Black Sea coast, in the southern region of Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainian forces have continued launching drone strikes targeting Russia's oil industry this spring. Kyiv says these attacks are carried out to undermine Russia's military operations and retaliate against Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) confirmed that it carried out a successful drone attack against an oil base in Russia's Rostov Oblast on May 15.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
10:07 PM

Moldova to hold referendum on joining EU in October.

The European Council agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova last December. Chisinau has moved closer to Europe over recent months amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign inside the country's borders.
8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
