Source: Ukraine's military intelligence drones strike oil depot in Russia's Rostov region

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Drones from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) attacked an oil base in the Rostov region of Russia overnight, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on May 15.

The Rostov region's governor, Vasily Golubev, earlier said two drones hit a refinery in the Proletarsky district, causing two explosions on site, but claimed there was no subsequent fire or casualties.

The source did not provide any further details.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry this spring. Kyiv says these attacks are carried out to undermine Russia's military operations and retaliate against Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. A previous attack on the region's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in March caused the plant to partially shut down operations.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
