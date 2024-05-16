Skip to content
News Feed, Drones, Ukraine's military intelligence, Tula Oblast, Weapons, Defense
Source: Ukrainian drones attack Russian defense manufacturer's facilities in Tula

by Kateryna Denisova May 16, 2024 12:38 PM 1 min read
A view of the city of Tula in Russia. (A.Savin/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) hit production facilities of the state-owned Russian weapons manufacturing company "Basalt" in the city of Tula overnight on May 16, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian air defenses shot down two drones over Tula Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Kaluga Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and six over occupied Crimea at night, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

"Basalt" is reportedly the main defense enterprise for the production and supply of weapons and ammunition for Russia's Ground Forces, Air Force and Navy, headquartered in Moscow.

The source did not specify the scale of the consequences of the attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) targeted an oil depot in Belgorod Oblast and an electrical substation in Lipetsk Oblast on May 13, according to the Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's security services.

Two days eariler, Ukraine's military intelligence claimed it was behind the attack on the oil refinery in Volgograd. The Kaluganefteprodukt oil depot and the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant were also reportedly struck by drones.

Governor: Russian ammunition depot explodes in occupied Luhansk Oblast
A Russian ammunition depot exploded in the occupied town of Sorokyne (Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast, on May 13, Governor Artem Lysohor said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.