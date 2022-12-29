Mayor: 3 people, including a child, injured in Kyiv by Russia's ongoing mass attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least three people were injured in the city by Russia's ongoing mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29.

All wounded, which include a 14-year-old girl, have been hospitalized, the official said.

Klitschko earlier reported that two people had been rescued from a "private building" in Kyiv that came under fire.

Russia launched its eighth large-scale attack against Ukraine's critical infrastructure on the morning of Dec. 29. According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Russia fired over 120 missiles against the country this morning. Ukraine’s Air Force Command said that Russia is attacking Ukraine with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships.”

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, at least one Russian missile was shot down in the capital. The debris hit a “private building” in the Darynytsky district on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

The report came following multiple explosions that were heard in Kyiv the morning.

Russia has repeatedly been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since Oct. 10, killing dozens of people and causing power outages in all Ukrainian regions.

Moscow openly admits that Ukraine's energy system is its primary target. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.