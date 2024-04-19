Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
US aid, US assistance to Ukraine, Propaganda, Disinformation, Defense aid, News Feed
Edit post

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked by fellow lawmaker's extreme Ukraine aid bill amendments

by Chris York April 19, 2024 1:01 PM 3 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as he testifies before the committee about the Biden Administration's FY2025 budget request in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor’s note: This article incorrectly identified Jared Moskowitz as a Republican. He is, in fact, a Democrat.

A U.S. lawmaker has mocked Marjorie Taylor Greene by adding an amendment to the Ukraine aid bill requiring that she be appointed "Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy to the United States Congress."

After months of delays and several versions of the aid bill derailed by political infighting, Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his plan earlier this week to vote on the package as four separate bills on April 20.

As is customary in U.S. politics, representatives such as Greene can propose amendments to the bill before it is considered by the House of Representatives.

One of Greene's amendments states that any member of the House of Representatives who votes for the Ukraine aid bill should be required to go and fight for Kyiv.

"I mean if you want to fund the war, why don't you go fight in it," she wrote in a post on X.

Another referenced a long-debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine and called for Kyiv to "shut down all its biolabs" and provide all data on such "research" to the U.S. government.

Other amendments demanded evidence that Christian churches in Ukraine can operate free of government interference and that no funds from the bill could be spent until "the government of Ukraine holds free and fair elections."

Greene's amendments are unlikely to gain support from her colleagues, and even the Republican-leaning Fox News published an op-ed on April 17 titled "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP."

In response to the amendments, Democrat Jared Moskowitz added two of his own.

The first calls for Greene to be appointed "Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy to the United States Congress," arguing Greene has "repeatedly attempted to block aid to Ukraine, empowering Vladimir Putin's unlawful violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Moskowitz's amendment added that she "has reposted information from the Strategic Culture Foundation, a Russian based disinformation and propaganda channel that has been sanctioned by (the Office of Foreign Assets Control).”

Speaking to CNN on April 18, Moskowitz said the move would "just make it official, quite frankly."

The second amendment put forward by Moskowitz calls for the renaming of Greene's office in the Cannon House Office Building as the "Neville Chamberlain Room" – a reference to the British prime minister who became infamous in the 1930s for his policy of appeasement toward Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Greene is one of the leading voices of the Trumpist wing of the Republican Party which has repeatedly criticized support for Ukraine and threatened to try to ouster Johnson if he goes ahead with the bill.

The political wrangling has meant U.S. assistance for Ukraine has been effectively blocked for months, leading to a rapidly deteriorating situation on the battlefield.

According to Bloomberg, House Democrats have said they will support Johnson's series of bills and could also shield Johnson from an attempt by the conservatives to oust him.

Should the bills pass the House, they will be sent for an additional vote to the Senate as early as next week.

President Joe Biden has already said that he will sign the package right after it passes Congress.

Speaker Johnson: US House to vote on $61 billion Ukraine aid bill on April 20
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is moving forward with his plan to hold a vote on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan despite pressure from Republican hardliners, CNN reported on April 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.