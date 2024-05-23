Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Robert Fico, Slovakia, Ukraine, Central Europe, EU
Edit post

Man who shot Fico cites policy towards Ukraine as motivation for assassination attempt

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 9:07 PM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during the governmental consultations with the Ukrainian delegation in Michalovce, Slovakia, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The man charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cited his country's policy towards Ukraine as a motivation for the attempted assassination, Slovak media reported on May 23.

Fico, 59, was shot in an assassination attempt as he walked out of a government meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. The attack left the leader in serious condition, and he has since undergone two surgeries. Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok described the shooting as "politically motivated."

The shooter, Juraj Cintula, is a 71-year-old writer and political activist. According to court documents cited by media, Cintula said he had no intention of murdering Fico but instead wanted to "harm his health." He also reportedly told investigators that nobody else knew of his plans to target Fico.  

During an interrogation at the Handlova police station, Cintula reportedly told authorities that he decided to "harm the health" of Fico because he did not agree with certain policies of the current government.

The suspect noted Fico's abolition of the special prosecutor's office, the body responsible for investigating politically sensitive corruption cases, as well as the persecution of cultural and media workers. Most importantly, Cintula said he wants military aid to be provided to Ukraine. He also reportedly called his current government "Judas" to the European Union.

Several witnesses testified that just before the shooting, Cintula addressed Fico in a "hostile manner" and criticized Fico's friendly relations with Russia and Hungary. The assailant also decried Fico for "speaking negatively" of the European Union, according to media.

Cintula decided two days before, on May 13, to "take revenge on the government for its policies" by carrying out an attack on the Prime Minister.

If convicted, Cintula could face 25 years in prison.

Elected in September 2023 on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform, Fico halted arms supplies from Slovakia's military stocks and has repeatedly criticized both defense assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

The official also blamed "Ukrainian Nazis and fascists" for provoking Russia's war of aggression, repeating false talking points of Russian propaganda.

Fico has since expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 21.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.