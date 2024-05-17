Skip to content
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Slovak PM Fico undergoes 2nd surgery, still in serious condition following assassination attempt

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2024 7:08 PM 1 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during an interview in Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 25, 2023. (Michaela Nagyidaiova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent a second surgery and is in stable but serious condition following an assassination attempt, Slovak media reported on May 17.

Fico was shot on May 15 in the town of Handlova. A 71-year-old man, identified as Juraj C. was arrested at the scene.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok described it as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.

Authorities said on May 17 that Fico has had two surgeries and his condition has stabilized. At the same time, the Dennik N media outlet reported that none of the doctors personally attending to Fico have spoken publicly.

Slovak PM shooting – everything we know so far about the assassination attempt on Robert Fico
Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba said that Fico “was heavily injured” during the attack and one bullet “went through the stomach” while another “hit the joints.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:21 PM

Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and in occupied Crimea overnight of May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in special services. The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
