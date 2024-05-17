Slovak PM Fico undergoes 2nd surgery, still in serious condition following assassination attempt

This audio is created with AI assistance
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent a second surgery and is in stable but serious condition following an assassination attempt, Slovak media reported on May 17.
Fico was shot on May 15 in the town of Handlova. A 71-year-old man, identified as Juraj C. was arrested at the scene.
Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok described it as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.
Authorities said on May 17 that Fico has had two surgeries and his condition has stabilized. At the same time, the Dennik N media outlet reported that none of the doctors personally attending to Fico have spoken publicly.