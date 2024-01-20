Slovak PM promises to block Ukraine's NATO entry, says it must cede territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico came out with another anti-Ukrainian public statement on Jan. 20, telling Slovak radio that he would block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Fico is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Jan. 24.

The Slovak premier, who consistently joins Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in repeating Russian talking points about Ukraine, then claimed that Kyiv is dominated by Washington.

He said Ukraine will have to give a piece of its territory to Russia, which he called a "compromise."

"What do they expect, that the Russians will leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? That's unrealistic," he said.

Fico has recently called for the stabilization of relations between the EU and Russia and added that Moscow "also needs its security guarantees."

Several experts recently pointed out that despite fiery rhetoric, Fico is unlikely to go in direct opposition to the Western consensus in practical steps. The EU aid remains stalled due to sole opposition from Hungary.

Fico also wrote he does not oppose Ukraine's membership in the EU if Kyiv meets all criteria for the accession.

In another recent jab at Western unity, Bratislava did not join the nearly 50 countries in denouncing the reported deployment of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has said he is ready to condemn military deals between Russia and North Korea after receiving relevant evidence.