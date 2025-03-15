This audio is created with AI assistance

Budapest has a series of demands for the European Union, including the exclusion of Ukraine from membership in the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on March 15.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU membership would "destroy" Hungary.

The list of demands comes shortly after the EU reportedly struck a deal with Hungary to renew sanctions on more than 2,400 primarily Russian targets hours before they were set to expire on March 15.

"What does the Hungarian nation demand from Brussels?" Orban wrote on X. "Let there be peace, freedom, and unity."

He then listed 12 demands, the last of which reads: "A Union, but without Ukraine."

Orban's other demands include banning "the unnatural re-education of our children," protecting "Europe’s Christian heritage," and "peace in Europe."

Under Orban's right-wing government, Hungary has repeatedly clashed with the EU, leveraging its member state veto power to obstruct sanctions against Moscow and deepening ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's full-scale invasion.

At an emergency summit on security for Europe and Ukraine held on March 6, 26 EU member states denounced Russian aggression and pledged continued support for Kyiv, while Hungary was the lone dissenting nation.

In exchange for Hungary lifting its veto on the recent sanctions renewal, the EU on March 14 agreed to remove four individuals from the list, fewer than half the number Budapest had demanded. The EU will likely face another confrontation with Budapest in July, when a package of economic sanctions against Russia is up for extension.

At the end of 2024, Hungary became the first EU member to lose out on over $1 billion in funds due to violations of EU standards. The bloc could take further action against Budapest if tensions continue to mount.

If a majority of member states agree, Hungary could even be stripped of its voting rights and veto power.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months. Accession talks began in June 2024, with European leaders setting 2030 as a target for Ukraine's potential entry.