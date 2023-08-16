Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanian Transport Ministry: 2 more border crossings with Belarus to close amid talks of total closure

by Nate Ostiller August 16, 2023 6:44 PM 2 min read
Cars and people with bicycles wait at the Sumskas border crossing point between Lithuania and Belarus on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will close two out of six border crossings with neighboring Belarus on Aug. 18, Deputy Transport Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute announced, the Associated Press reported.

Vaiciukeviciute cited the presence of the Kremlin-linked private mercenary Wagner Group in Belarus as one of the major reasons for the closures.

Following the end of the brief but disruptive Wagner Group rebellion in Russia in June, thousands of their fighters relocated to Belarus. They have since engaged in military exercises that can be heard from across the Polish border.

The announced closure of the two Lithuanian border crossings was shortly followed by another statement from Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite about the planned total shutting of the border between the Baltic states, Poland, and Belarus, Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT) reported.

There is a “need to reduce threats," Bilotaite stated, adding that the full closures would be discussed collaboratively between Belarus’s neighbors at upcoming talks in Warsaw.

Despite the tension between Lithuania and Belarus, a considerable amount of Lithuanian citizens continue to use Minsk’s visa-free regime to travel to Belarus, often to take advantage of the lower cost of goods at duty free shops by the border, according to LRT.

According to statistics from Belarus, at least 170,000 Lithuanian citizens have entered the country so far in 2023, LRT reported. The Lithuanian government has discouraged its citizens from visiting, placing signs by the border that state, “Do not travel to Belarus. You may fail to come back.”

Belarus Weekly: Sanctions, new passports, as Belarusians mark third anniversary of stolen election
Tensions mount between Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania amid the growing presence of Wagner mercenaries and the Belarusian military’s exercises near their shared borders. Warsaw and Vilnius accuse Minsk of engineering a renewed migrant influx by forcefully funneling asylum seekers to the border.…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Nate Ostiller
