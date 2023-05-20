Lavrov claims G7 intent on ‘double containment’ of Russia, China

This audio is created with AI assistance

The decisions made at the G7 summit in Hiroshima are directed at the “double containment” of Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed in a televised conference.

“The task was set loudly and openly – to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor,” Lavrov said, as quoted by Reuters.

He claimed that the West is using Ukraine as a pawn to strategically defeat Russia.

Lavrov continued: “Look at the decisions that are being discussed and adopted today in Hiroshima at G7 summit of the Seven, and which are aimed at the double containment of Russia and China.”

The U.S. and its allies reject Lavrov’s claim. In their final communiqué at the summit, the G7 leaders condemned the “war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine,” which they said “constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter.”

The G7 nations, which include the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada, are among the leading backers of Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing aggression. The war is high of the summit’s agenda. Partners have agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow, expand financial aid to Ukraine, and cooperate to provide Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 fighter jets.