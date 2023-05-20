Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lavrov claims G7 intent on ‘double containment’ of Russia, China

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 6:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The decisions made at the G7 summit in Hiroshima are directed at the “double containment” of Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed in a televised conference.

“The task was set loudly and openly – to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor,” Lavrov said, as quoted by Reuters.

He claimed that the West is using Ukraine as a pawn to strategically defeat Russia.

Lavrov continued: “Look at the decisions that are being discussed and adopted today in Hiroshima at G7 summit of the Seven, and which are aimed at the double containment of Russia and China.”

Zelensky meets with leaders at G7 summit in Hiroshima
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with world leaders at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on May 20, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and European Council President Charles Michel.
Kyiv IndependentTeah Pelechaty

The U.S. and its allies reject Lavrov’s claim. In their final communiqué at the summit, the G7 leaders condemned the “war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine,” which they said “constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter.”

The G7 nations, which include the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada, are among the leading backers of Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing aggression. The war is high of the summit’s agenda. Partners have agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow, expand financial aid to Ukraine, and cooperate to provide Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 fighter jets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.