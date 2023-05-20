Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
G7 leaders condemn Russia's 'brutal' war at summit, urge 'lasting peace'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 3:56 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 leaders condemned Russia's "brutal" war against Ukraine at the group's summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20.

"We once again condemn in the strongest terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter," the group said in its final communiqué.

The leaders said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community," reaffirming their "unwavering support" for Ukraine for as long as necessary to achieve a "just and lasting peace."

Zelensky meets with leaders at G7 summit in Hiroshima
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with world leaders at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on May 20, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and European Council President Charles Michel.
Kyiv IndependentTeah Pelechaty

"We issued the G7 leaders' statement on Ukraine, and with the clear intention and concrete actions set forth in it, we commit to intensifying our diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine, to increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war efforts, and to continuing to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world, particularly the most vulnerable people."

Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit earlier on May 20. The president made a surprise decision to join the summit following a busy week of diplomatic visits, including to London, Berlin, and, most recently, to Jeddah.

The G7 nations, which include the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada, are among the leading backers of Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing aggression. The war is high of the summit’s agenda. Partners have agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow, expand financial aid to Ukraine, and cooperate to provide Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 fighter jets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
