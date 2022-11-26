Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv authorities: 130,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2022
Kyiv city administration said on Nov. 26 that as of 9:30 a.m., water supply had been fully restored in all areas of the capital while works to resume electricity and heat supply are ongoing following Russia's Nov. 23 large-scale strike that caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions.

"All restoration work is scheduled to be completed within 24 hours," the capital's administration said.

In total, on Nov. 23, Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine, and 51 of them were downed, Air Force said. Russia had launched Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Lancet drones.

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
