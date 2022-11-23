Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Air Force says it downed 51 out of 70 Russian missiles, 5 kamikaze drones on Nov. 23.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 8:12 pm
Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, launching missiles from aircraft and ships in the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, and Rostov Oblast, according to Ukraine's Air Force. 

The Air Force said that Russia had launched Kh-101, Kh-555, and Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as Lancet drones. 

On Nov. 23, Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes across Ukraine. The attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

Read all the news on this topic: Russia's Nov. 23 missile attack on Ukraine.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
